Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Goes yard twice in loss

Durbin went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

After Drew Rasmussen had blanked Boston for seven innings, Durbin sparked his team's offense to life with a long ball off Cole Sulser to lead off the eighth, following it up with another solo shot off Garrett Cleavinger in the ninth. Durbin came into the game with just one homer on the year, but over the last 12 games he's batting .341 (15-for-44) with five doubles, a triple and Wednesday's pair of home runs, along with one steal, six runs and nine RBI.