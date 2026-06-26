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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Hits huge homer off Schlittler

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Durbin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 6-3 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Durbin had arguably the biggest hit of the game when he swatted a two-run homer to left field off Cam Schlittler in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Durbin also singled in the second inning to finish with his fifth multi-hit game over his past seven contests. He's been red hot over that stretch, batting .500 (12-for-24) with a pair of homers, three doubles, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases.

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