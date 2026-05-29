Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Involved offensively in loss

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-2 loss to Atlanta.

Durbin had a run-scoring double and then scored on a bloop single in the fourth inning. It would be an understatement to note Durbin has struggled at the plate this season; the infielder entered the game on a 2-for-26 stretch and left Fenway Park following the game with a .172 average. Thursday's start was just his third in the last nine games, as he's recently loss playing time to Nick Sogard and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.