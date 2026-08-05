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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Launches grand slam in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Durbin went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Durbin came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning after Boston had already pushed across a run and promptly took Davis Martin deep for a grand slam, his 11th home run of the season. He later drew a leadoff walk in the sixth and swiped his 13th base of the year. Durbin has been swinging a hot bat of late, going 12-for-31 (.387) over his last nine games, with Tuesday's grand slam accounting for his lone home run during that stretch.

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