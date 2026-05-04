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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Out of lineup Monday
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1 min read
Durbin is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Detroit.
It appears to be a routine day off for Durbin, who had started each of the previous 16 contests. The Red Sox will roll out Andruw Monasterio at third base in Monday's series opener.
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