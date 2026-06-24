Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Suffers dislocated pinkie finger

The Red Sox announced that Durbin was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies in the third inning due to a partial dislocation of his left pinkie finger, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Durbin went 0-for-2 before being lifted from the contest after suffering the injury while sliding into first base as he attempted to beat out an infield single. Interim manager Chad Tracy will likely elaborate further on Durbin's situation after the game, but for the time being, the 26-year-old infielder can be viewed as day-to-day. Durbin bats from the right side and throws right-handed, but the injury to his non-dominant hand could still present from discomfort for him in the field and/or when he swings.