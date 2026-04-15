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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Taking seat in series finale
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Durbin is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
It's a routine day off for Durbin, who carries a wretched .389 OPS in his first 16 games this season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will handle third base and bat ninth for the Red Sox.
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