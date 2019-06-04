Red Sox's Cameron Cannon: Second-round pick by Red Sox
The Red Sox have selected Cannon with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Cannon's top trait is his bat -- he makes consistent contact and almost hit .400 in his final year at Arizona. The ball jumps off his bat to the pull side, but that solid contact is mostly of the gap-to-gap variety. Cannon hit .397/.478/.651 with a 29:35 K:BB as a junior, but only eight of his 40 extra-base hits cleared the fence. He was a third baseman in college, but could also play second base if needed in pro ball.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start