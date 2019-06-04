Red Sox's Cameron Cannon: Second-round pick by Red Sox

The Red Sox have selected Cannon with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Cannon's top trait is his bat -- he makes consistent contact and almost hit .400 in his final year at Arizona. The ball jumps off his bat to the pull side, but that solid contact is mostly of the gap-to-gap variety. Cannon hit .397/.478/.651 with a 29:35 K:BB as a junior, but only eight of his 40 extra-base hits cleared the fence. He was a third baseman in college, but could also play second base if needed in pro ball.