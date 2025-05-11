Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Kansas City.

Narvaez crossed home plate in the fifth frame on a Rafael Devers RBI single, and the former extended Boston's lead to eight runs in the eighth with a two-run blast off Angel Zerpa. While Connor Wong's return from the injured list has led to less playing time for Narvaez, the 26-year-old has done well at the plate as of late. Over his last eight starts, Narvaez has gone 10-for-29 (.344) with five runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI.