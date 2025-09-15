Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

The Red Sox rallied in the first inning, but the bases were clear after a pair of run-generating outs. That's when Narvaez homered to provide Boston's sixth and final run, which ended up being more than enough for the win. The catcher has gone deep five times over his last 22 games, batting .254 (18-for-71) in that span while adding 12 RBI. On the year, he's up to a .248/.318/.429 slash line with 14 homers, 45 RBI, 50 runs scored, 25 doubles and a stolen base through 109 contests.