Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Expected back Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez (knee) is expected to start Monday against the Astros, MLB.com reports.
Narvaez, who last appeared in a game Aug. 5, has avoided a stint on the injured list. Connor Wong is filling in for Narvaez and is expected to do so again Sunday.
