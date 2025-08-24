Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Yankees.

Narvaez put the final touch on the win with a two-run shot to left-center field, the final blow in a seven-run ninth inning. He's been a thorn in the side to his former organization, slashing .348/.545/.795 with two home runs and six RBI over seven contests against the Yankees in 2025. Narvaez has a .738 OPS with 11 home runs, 21 doubles, 38 RBI and 45 runs scored over 93 games in his first season in Boston.