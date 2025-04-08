Narvaez is expected to serve as the team's starting catcher after it was announced Monday that Connor Wong (finger) will require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez saw his four-game hitting streak snapped Monday after entering the game for Wong, though he's still off to a strong start to the 2025 campaign, now 6-for-18 with four RBI and two runs scored in five games. Narvaez is expected to handle the majority of the catching duties while Wong recovers from a fractured left pinky finger, while Blake Sabol is in line to serve as the backup catcher.