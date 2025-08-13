Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over Houston.

Narvaez swatted his 10th home run of the season, taking Shawn Dubin yard for a three-run shot. The outing snapped a dry spell for the catcher, as he entered the contest with just one hit in his last 25 at-bats. Narvaez has dealt with a minor knee injury recently, but he's now made back-to-back starts behind the dish.