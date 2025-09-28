default-cbs-image
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Though the Red Sox are still awaiting confirmation on their opponent for the wild-card round, manager Alex Cora will dole out rest to Narvaez and Alex Bregman in the regular-season finale. Unless he's needed off the bench Sunday, Narvaez will close the campaign with a .241/.306/.419 slash line to go with 15 home runs, one stolen base, 50 RBI and 51 runs in 118 games.

