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Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Out of lineup Saturday
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Narvaez isn't starting Saturday versus Atlanta.
It's a routine day off for Narvaez, who started each of Boston's previous two games. Connor Wong (ankle) remains sidelined, so Mickey Gaspar is starting behind the plate for the Red Sox on Saturday.
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