Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Houston.
Narvaez started each of the first two games of the series, but he'll take a seat for the finale. Connor Wong is catching and batting ninth in the rubber match.
