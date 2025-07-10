Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Narvaez swatted his eighth home run of the campaign, tagging Antonio Senzatela for a solo homer in the second inning to get the Red Sox on the scoreboard. The catcher has now logged multiple hits in six of his last 12 games, going 15-for-47 (.319) with two homers and three doubles during that stretch.