Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Narvaez lined his fourth double already this season in the fourth inning, later crossing the plate on Ceddanne Rafaela's two-run blast. Top backstop Connor Wong is still recovering from a fractured finger, so Narvaez should at least remain Boston's primary catcher for the time being. Narvaez is slashing just .208/.269/.354 with one home run, five RBI and six runs scored over 48 at-bats (14 games), and his fantasy appeal will remain restricted by his consistent placement near the bottom of Boston's batting order.