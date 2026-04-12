Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Receiving breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Narvaez will get a chance to catch his breath after he had started behind the plate in each of the Red Sox's previous three contests. Connor Wong will form a battery with starting pitcher Brayan Bello in the series finale.
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