Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Narvaez will get a breather for Sunday's day game after he caught all nine innings of Saturday's 7-3 win. Connor Wong will get the nod behind the plate Sunday, and manager Alex Cora said he planned on having the 29-year-old catch again Monday against the Royals in an effort to keep him sharp, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Narvaez thus appears likely to stick on the bench for two straight games, though he's still viewed as Boston's No. 1 catcher.