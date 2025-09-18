Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Sitting out for day game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
It's a routine day off for Narvaez, who started each of the last five contests (four at catcher, one at designated hitter). Connor Wong will do the catching during Thursday's matinee.
