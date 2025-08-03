Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Narvaez will get a breather after he caught all nine innings of Saturday's 7-3 win over the Astros. Connor Wong will get the nod behind the plate Sunday, and manager Alex Cora said he planned on having the 29-year-old catch again Monday against the Royals in an effort to keep him sharp, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Despite the impending time off, Narvaez should still viewed as Boston's No. 1 catcher.