Red Sox's Carson Smith: Avoids arbitration, re-ups with Red Sox
Smith signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It turns out Smith and the Red Sox will avoid arbitration after settling on a one-year deal to bring the reliever back. The 28-year-old righty missed most of the 2017 season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery, though he was able to make his season debut in September and finished the year with a 1.35 ERA and seven strikeouts across 6.2 innings of work. Smith has pitched just 9.1 innings over the past two seasons due to injuries, but if he's able to return to his pre-surgery form, he should easily work his way back into a setup role for the Red Sox in 2018.
