Smith (elbow, shoulder) threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports. He was making his second rehabilitation appearance.

Smith was much better during Tuesday's rehab outing after he walked three of four batters in his first rehab appearance at Double-A Portland on Saturday. He's on schedule to pitch every third day and is still viewed as a potential bullpen piece for the Red Sox in September.