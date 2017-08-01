Red Sox's Carson Smith: Could face hitters Thursday
Smith (elbow) could face hitters by Thursday and head out on a rehab assignment over the weekend, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Smith was able to get through a simulated game Monday without any issues, bringing him one step closer to returning to game action. Given he's been sidelined for such an extended period of time, the 27-year-old will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment.
