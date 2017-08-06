Smith walked three of the four batters he faced in his first rehabilitation outing Saturday while pitching for Double-A Portland, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports. He threw just five of his 18 pitches for strikes.

This was Smith's first game action since May of 2016, so the outing should be viewed through that prism. The Red Sox will be patient with the right-hander, then see where's at come the end of the month after he's experienced regular work and activity.