Smith (0-1) walked the first batter faced and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

The game was in good hands over the first seven innings -- thanks to Chris Sale and Matt Barnes -- but manager Alex Cora's eighth-inning decisions blew up. Smith was brought in to squelch a dumpster fire created by Joe Kelly (three walks), but he was no fireman. Cora never once thought of using closer Craig Kimbrel as the wheels came off, nor was lefty Bobby Poyner considered to face left-handed batter Denard Span, who turned on a Smith fastball for a bases-clearing triple. Cora will not overreact to one game -- both Smith and Kelly should be in the setup mix -- but command his paramount in these situations.