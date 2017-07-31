Red Sox's Carson Smith: Makes sim game appearance Monday
Smith (elbow) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
This is the first time Smith has been able to face hitters of any sort since going under the knife last year. The right-hander was also able to mix in his slider and changeup, so he very well could progress to live batting practice relatively soon. He likely won't be able to return until later in August, however.
