Red Sox's Carson Smith: Makes third rehab appearance
Smith (elbow) allowed a single and struck out two batters swinging during one inning in a rehabilitation appearance at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
This was Smith's third rehab outing, which had been scheduled for Friday but was delayed due to back tightness. It was the second straight scoreless outing for Smith, who may return at some point during September.
