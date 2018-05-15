Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right shoulder subluxation, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

According to Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston, Smith injured his arm after throwing his glove in the dugout following his outing against the Athletics on Monday. He remains without a timetable for his return, but it sounds like the Red Sox are gearing up for an extended absence, as President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said "its got the potential of being a major injury." Smith is headed for a second opinion on the injury and should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. Bobby Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move and will take his spot in the bullpen.