Smith threw a clean 11th inning to earn his first save of the season Monday against the Orioles.

The club cycled through most of its relievers as Doug Fister lasted just two innings before the game went into extra innings, leaving Smith to close things out after they scored a pair of runs in the 11th. He has pitched four scoreless outings since being activated from the disabled list, but he shouldn't be in the mix for saves moving forward.