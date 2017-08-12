Smith (elbow) was expected to pitch for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday but was held out due to back tightness, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

The new plan has Smith expected to toss an inning during Saturday's game. From what the pitcher and PawSox manager Kevin Boles are saying, it sounds like the back tightness is not a big issue and may be some normal soreness. Smith will remain with the PawSox for the foreseeable future with no set timetable for a possible activation.