Red Sox's Carson Smith: Second rehab outing delayed
Smith (elbow) was expected to pitch for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday but was held out due to back tightness, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.
The new plan has Smith expected to toss an inning during Saturday's game. From what the pitcher and PawSox manager Kevin Boles are saying, it sounds like the back tightness is not a big issue and may be some normal soreness. Smith will remain with the PawSox for the foreseeable future with no set timetable for a possible activation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Better in second rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Has rocky rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws live batting practice, rehab stint next•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Could face hitters Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...