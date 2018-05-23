Smith (shoulder) received a second opinion Monday and is now seeking a third opinion on his shoulder injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The specifics of the injury remain a bit murky, but the fact Smith is again pursuing an additional opinion doesn't seem to bode well for his current situation. The 28-year-old should still be considered out indefinitely at least until it's decided whether the right-hander will need to undergo surgery.

