Red Sox's Carson Smith: Seeking third opinion on shoulder
Smith (shoulder) received a second opinion Monday and is now seeking a third opinion on his shoulder injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The specifics of the injury remain a bit murky, but the fact Smith is again pursuing an additional opinion doesn't seem to bode well for his current situation. The 28-year-old should still be considered out indefinitely at least until it's decided whether the right-hander will need to undergo surgery.
