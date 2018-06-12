Red Sox's Carson Smith: Set for season-ending surgery
Smith will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Smith has been sidelined since May 15 with a shoulder injury, and he recently received a third opinion that determined the issue would require surgery to heal. It's another tough break for the 28-year-old, who has pitched just 23.2 innings over the past three seasons due to injuries. He'll look to get back to full health before the start of spring training next year.
