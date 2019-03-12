The Red Sox assigned Smith (shoulder) to minor-league camp Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith didn't see any action in Grapefruit League play while he continues to recover from the shoulder surgery he required last June. Once viewed as a cornerstone piece for the Boston bullpen, Smith was dumped from the 40-man roster during the offseason and will need to prove his health in the high minors before getting another look from the big club. He'll likely open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Pawtucket.

