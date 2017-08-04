Red Sox's Carson Smith: Starting rehab assignment Saturday
Smith (elbow) is set to begin his rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This figures to be a lengthy rehab assignment for Smith, who will be returning to game action for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. The plan is to have Smith work every third day while rehabbing and the Red Sox will not press him into action on back-to-back days in order to limit wear and tear on his surgically repaired elbow. Look for Smith to be back up with the Red Sox in late August or early September if his rehab assignment goes according to plan.
