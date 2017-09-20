Smith struck out both batters faced in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Orioles.

This was noteworthy as it marked the first time we've seen Smith throw on consecutive nights since his return from an elbow injury. When the Red Sox activated him, there were no expectations, but the right-hander hasn't permitted a run in five outings (4.1 innings) and thrown himself into consideration for a postseason roster spot, should the Red Sox qualify.