Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws second bullpen
Smith (elbow, shoulder) threw a second bullpen session Sunday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Smith is currently in the midst of his second attempt to prepare for a rehabilitation assignment following Tommy John elbow surgery. His first attempt ended in June with shoulder inflammation. Smith has one more bullpen session to go, followed by a session facing live hitters. Those are the last steps before heading out on a rehab assignment.
