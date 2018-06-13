Smith underwent successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Smith suffered the injury in mid-May after throwing his glove in the dugout, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing the procedure. The right-hander, who has totaled just 23.2 major-league innings over the past three seasons thanks to injuries, will now look to get healthy before the start of spring training next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories