Red Sox's Carson Smith: Will do more on rehab
Smith (elbow) will ramp up his activity while out on a rehabilitation assignment, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Smith has been on a schedule of pitching every third day while rehabbing at Triple-A Pawtucket, but manager John Farrell are considering giving him just one day off after his next scheduled appearance Monday.
