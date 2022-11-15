Rafaela was added to Boston's 40-man roster Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rafaela is one of the better prospects who needed to be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. A 22-year-old center fielder, Rafaela hit .278/.324/.500 with 12 home runs and 14 steals in 71 games at Double-A. It's unclear if he'll head back to that level or get the bump to Triple-A at the start of 2023.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Earns BA honors•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Delivers Sea Dogs to playoffs•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Cooling off some•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Unfazed by Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Hits for cycle•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Red-hot start in High-A•