Rafaela was added to Boston's 40-man roster Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rafaela is one of the better prospects who needed to be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. A 22-year-old center fielder, Rafaela hit .278/.324/.500 with 12 home runs and 14 steals in 71 games at Double-A. It's unclear if he'll head back to that level or get the bump to Triple-A at the start of 2023.

More News