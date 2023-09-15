Rafaela was added to the lineup for Friday's game at Toronto.

Rafaela will start in center field and bat leadoff after Triston Casas (undisclosed) was scratched. Justin Turner is covering first base and Masataka Yoshida will serve as Boston's designated hitter. This is now the sixth straight start for Rafaela, who boasts a .368/.400/.632 batting line through his first 40 major-league plate appearances.