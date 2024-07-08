Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

Rafaela delivered late with a solo home run off Jared Weaver in the eighth to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. He now has three homers and nine RBI over his last six games and has seen his hitting numbers steadily rise since early June after a slow start to the campaign. The 23-year-old is now slashing .244/.272/.417 with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 43 runs, 11 steals and an 11:87 BB:K in 325 plate appearances.