Rafaela went 4-for-9 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split with the Yankees.

Rafaela collected a pair of hits in each contest, including two extra-base knocks -- a solo homer and a double -- in the matinee. The rookie center fielder batted in the leadoff spot in both games and has now made five consecutive starts for Boston. Rafaela has fared well so far in his short time as a major-leaguer, slashing .368/.400/.632 with two homers, four doubles, three RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over 40 plate appearances. However, he's been punched out 15 times, so the sterling batting average may not be sustainable.