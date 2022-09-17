Rafaela went 2-for-6 with a grand slam in win for Double-A Portland on Wednesday that clinched a playoff berth for the Sea Dogs.

Rafaela's bat, which had cooled in August, is hot once again. He's currently riding a seven-game hit streak, during which he's 12-for-32 with 15 RBI. At 5-foot-8, 159 pounds, Rafaela doesn't present as a powerful hitter, but he leads Boston's minor leaguers with 63 extra-base hits. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the prospect Friday, telling Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, "it's very unique. His body, obviously he's not a big guy, but he's a strong kid. He punishes the ball to right-center. It seems like he has made progress as far as like swing decisions and all that." Rafaela has played both center field (89 starts) and shortstop (20 starts) and shows elite defense at each. He'll be Rule 5 eligible in the offseason, so the Red Sox will need to add Rafaela to the 40-man roster.