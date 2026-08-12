Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Drives in two runs vs. Toronto

Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and sacrifice fly during the Red Sox's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Rafaela put Boston on the board with a sac fly in the third inning before extending the Red Sox's lead to 3-1 in the fifth with a solo homer off Dylan Cease. Rafaela has gone long eight times since the All-Star break and is up to 16 home runs on the year, tying his career high that he set in 2025. He is slashing .287/.324/.469 with 16 steals (in 23 attempts), 63 RBI and 47 extra-base hits across 480 plate appearances this season.