Rafaela entered Monday's spring game at second base and went 0-for-1 against the Twins.

Rafaela made his first spring appearance in the infield, although he's played second base in the minors. There was some talk of him filling in at second base while Vaughn Grissom (groin) recovers, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced a platoon, involving Enmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes, at the keystone to start the season, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. That means if Rafaela makes the Opening Day roster, it will likely be as the team's primary center fielder.