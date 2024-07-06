Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Rafaela put the final touch on the Yankees, as the Red Sox hit two-run home runs in the ninth and 10th innings to steal a win at Yankee Stadium. It was the 10th homer for Rafaela, whose slow start to the season is in the past. The young outfielder/shortstop is batting .348/.375/.522 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBI and three steals over the last 24 games.