Rafaela will start at second base and bat second in Saturday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela has batted ninth and played center field virtually all season, but he'll be in new spots Saturday after his walk-off home run Friday extended Boston's win streak to eight games. He's been smoking hot of late, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI during the team's win streak.